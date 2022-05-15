Lionel Messi's dad teases Barcelona return for son

Could Lionel Messi be on his way back to Barcelona? Well, his dad wants it to happen.

Messi has endured a difficult first season with PSG - who he joined following a tearful exit from Barca, who couldn't afford to keep the all-time great.

The seven-time, reigning Ballon d'Or winner has scored just 11 goals in 32 appearances for the French champions, a barely believable return considering his extraordinary exploits for Barca.

And, when asked by Twitch channel Jijantes FC whether he would like to see his son back at Camp Nou, Jorge Messi said:

"I hope it [happens], some day."

Earlier this year, Barca president Joan Laporta told Catalan radio station RAC 1 that the club "will always be [Messi's] home".

So, could it happen this summer?

To be frank, probably not; Messi has another year to run on his PSG contract and is said to be earning a whopping €729,000 (over £600,000) per week.

With LaLiga having imposed a strict limit on Barca when it comes to squad spending and talk of a deal for Robert Lewandowski being on the cards, a Messi homecoming might have to wait...