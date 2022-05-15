Robert Lewandowski admits he may have played his last game for Bayern Munich

Has Robert Lewandowski played his last game for Bayern Munich? Well, the striker himself has suggested that he might have done.

The prolific Pole scored what could prove to be his final goal for Bayern in Saturday's season-ending 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg - and afterwards, he discussed his future, saying:

"It’s very possible that this was my last game for Bayern. I cannot say that at 100%, but it may have been."

Lewandowski - who finished as Bundesliga top scorer for the fifth campaign running - revealed that he would not be extending his contract with the German champions beyond 2023.

As such, Bayern's only realistic chance of getting a transfer fee for the prolific Pole is to offload him this summer.

And a move might already be in the works, with Lewandowski reportedly having agreed a three-year deal with Barcelona.

While he evidently still performing at the peak of his powers, would such a relatively long-term deal be that sensible considering he turns 34 in August?

Well, it wouldn't appear to bother Barca boss Xavi, who recently gave his stance on more experienced signings. He said:

"It isn't about age; it's about performance. Players look after themselves so much and every year they're more professional.

"Age isn't a priority. If they improve us, that's what's important."

Watch this space...