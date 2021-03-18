Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher named in Republic of Ireland squad

Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher has been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Luxembourg as manager Stephen Kenny faces up to a goalkeeping crisis.

Kelleher is working his way back from an abdominal tear but, with number one Darren Randolph having already been ruled out, the 22-year-old could be in line for a senior debut in Belgrade should he be declared fit.

He is one of four keepers named in a 29-man squad along with the uncapped Gavin Bazunu, currently on loan at Rochdale from Manchester City, Bournemouth’s Mark Travers and Kieran O’Hara of Burton.

Brighton striker Aaron Connolly will also be assessed when the squad meets up in Manchester on Sunday, and there is a first senior call-up under Kenny for Tottenham forward Troy Parrott, who is on loan at Ipswich.

Stoke midfielder James McClean is included after recovering from a foot injury, while there is a return for experienced striker Shane Long with Norwich’s Adam Idah missing as he faces up to the possibility of hernia surgery.

Ireland open their campaign in Belgrade on Wednesday, March 24 before Luxembourg arrive at the Aviva Stadium three days later, and will finish the round of fixtures with a friendly against World Cup finals hosts Qatar in Debrecen, Hungary on Tuesday, March 30.

Republic of Ireland squad: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (Bournemouth), Kieran O’Hara (Burton), Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle), Dara O’Shea (West Brom), Ryan Manning (Swansea), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest, on loan from Fulham), Conor Hourihane (Swansea, on loan from Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle), Jayson Molumby (Preston, on loan from Brighton), Jason Knight (Derby), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Robbie Brady (Burnley), James McClean (Stoke), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), Callum Robinson (West Brom), Aaron Connolly (Brighton), Shane Long (Bournemouth, on loan from Southampton), James Collins (Luton), Troy Parrott (Ipswich, on loan from Tottenham).