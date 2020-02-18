Here's why Liverpool are treading carefully in their pursuit of Timo Werner

Liverpool are reportedly weighing up various factors before making a bid for RB Leipzig's Timo Werner.

Werner has been heavily linked with Liverpool over the past couple of transfer windows following his impressive form in the Bundesliga.

Leipzig's talismanic frontman has scored 20 goals in 22 league games so far this season.

The Premier League leaders are widely believed to be the frontrunners for the German striker.

Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of the player, but the Reds are yet to make formal contact, according to the Independent.

Liverpool are taking their time to assess Werner both physically and mentally before making a move.

There are understood to be no doubts the 23-year-old would fit Liverpool's system stylistically, with his sharpness on the ball and intelligence off it.

However, it's reported that there are concerns on what impact joining a club with such high standards as Liverpool would have on the player's attitude.

There's a good chance Werner would be playing understudy to Roberto Firminho to begin with and it could breed frustration.

Liverpool's recruitment team have taken this more forensic approach since the club have made long term success their objective.

The past two windows have seen Liverpool make no major additions to the side apart from Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg.

This is because the recruitment policy is that of caution, considering the carefully constructed chemistry Klopp has conjured over the years.

With Werner's release clause reportedly set at £50m, he won't be a cheap signing and his pricetag is another factor the decision-makers take into account.

Liverpool are thought to want to feel confident that Werner can sit on the bench as a £50m player, whilst staying motivated to earn his place in the starting eleven.

