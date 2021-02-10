Liverpool transfer news: Jamie Carragher names three areas the Reds must strengthen

Jamie Carragher has pinpointed three areas of the Liverpool squad that he believes need strengthening this summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have fallen 10 points adrift of top spot in the Premier League after a run of just two wins in their last nine top-flight outings.

A 4-1 thumping by Manchester City on Sunday almost certainly knocked the defending champions out of the title race.

Liverpool are now competing for a place in the top four, but the club’s recruitment team will already be looking towards the summer.

The Reds will be expected to invest in their squad with a view to coming back stronger in the 2021/22 campaign.

And Carragher thinks there are three particular parts of the squad that need to be addressed.

"People say, 'Well, Jurgen doesn't rotate'," Carragher told Sky Sports .

"Liverpool have not got the quality of squad and back up of other clubs. Liverpool wouldn't have won the trophies they have done over the last two or three years if he'd rotated.

"I still think they will be back - but they need three players. They need a centre-back - maybe he has joined now in Ozan Kabak - they need someone to replace [Georginio] Wijnaldum, and they need someone in the front three.

"And I'm not talking about players on the bench. I'm talking about players to come into the team like [Joel] Matip, Wijnaldum, and [Sadio] Mane did, like [Mohamed] Salah, [Virgil] van Dijk and Alisson. That's what Liverpool need."

The Reds return to action against Leicester on Saturday, as they seek their third away win on the bounce in the Premier League.

Klopp’s side will then resume their Champions League campaign against RB Leipzig next week.

The first leg of that last-16 clash will take place in Hungary due to travel restrictions in Germany.

