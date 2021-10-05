Liverpool transfer news: Polish teenager Kacper Kozlowski “not impressed” by big club interest

Liverpool have joined Juventus and AC Milan in the race to sign Polish starlet Kacper Kozlowski, but the 17-year-old insists he isn’t paying much attention to interest from big clubs.

The Pogon Szczecin midfielder has caught the eye of some of Europe’s biggest clubs after breaking into the Poland team before his 18th birthday.

Polish outlet Interia Sport reports that Liverpool, Juventus and AC Milan are interested in the teenager, adding that the Rossoneri sent a scout to watch him play in his last game, a 4-1 win over Gornik Leczna in which he scored.

Not that Kozlowski seems particularly fussed.

"I try to cut myself off from this type of information. Let my agent handle it,” he said.

“I don't know what I will do tomorrow, much less whether I will finish the season in Pogon or leave in January. I don't think about it, I do my own thing.

“And big names. they do not impress me. My dream is to play in this class of club in the future, but I think that the best thing to do is to apply the principle of small steps to reach the goal”.

The attacking midfielder, who is valued at €5 million by Transfermarkt, has started the Polish season with three goals and two assists in nine appearances.

He burst onto the scene last season, making 20 appearances for Pogon and earning a place in the Poland squad for Euro 2020.

Kozlowski made two appearances from the bench in his first major tournament, but the Poles were knocked out in the group stage after picking up one point.

He was named in Paulo Sousa’s squad again for the October international break after missing last month’s games, and could feature against San Marino and Albania.

