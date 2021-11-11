A Mohamed Salah replacement? Liverpool are "extensively watching" Juventus star Federico Chiesa

Liverpool are said to be "extensively watching" Juventus winger Federico Chiesa - inevitably fuelling talk that Mohamed Salah could be leaving the club.

Salah is yet to agree an extension to his current contract. The man dubbed the "Egyptian king" by fans is reported to want £500,000 a week in order to remain at Anfield, as he approaches his peak.

The Reds have made a habit of letting players leave if they cannot tie them down to what they believe their value to be. Last summer, Gini Wijnaldum - a key member of Jurgen Klopp's midfield - was allowed to walk for free to Paris Saint-Germain because he couldn't agree terms to stay.

Now fans are wary that history could be repeating with Salah. Links to top wingers will do little to convince them otherwise.

Federico Chiesa had a breakthrough tournament at Euro 2020 and has been impressive at Juventus for a while now. The Italian - son of legendary striker Enrico Chiesa - is able to operate on either wing or up front.

While his versatility will impress Klopp, the work rate and off-ball pressing that Chiesa commits to are equally exemplary. The German manager demands hard work from his players and the 24-year-old is a good fit in that respect.

Chiesa mostly plays on the right-wing for his club - but his ability to play on the left offers something different, too.

Sadio Mane was originally shifted out to a left-wing berth from the right after Salah arrived at Anfield. Chiesa signing would enable Mane to go back to the right should Klopp wish - perhaps alternating them in-game depending on the opposition.

With Harvey Elliott proving to be a solid option on the right side of Klopp's midfield three for the Reds too, before he got injured against Leeds United this season, Klopp may envisage a future in which Chiesa and Elliott are the two wingers at Anfield - potentially even with Diogo Jota through the middle.

Chiesa is valued at around £63m on Transfermarkt.