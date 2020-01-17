On-loan goalkeeper Schofield finds Livingston like home from home

Ryan Schofield has found Livingston a home from home after joining on loan from Huddersfield.

Both clubs achieved unlikely promotions to their respective top flights in recent years and the goalkeeper believes the togetherness in their squads has been a crucial factor.

The 20-year-old noticed the familiar trait after joining up with his new team-mates over the winter break.

The England Under-20 international said: “Going out to La Manga was a nice start, getting to know the lads out there. You are thrown into it but you get to know the characters and what the philosophy of the club is.

“Huddersfield is very similar. We are very close-knit and I think that’s what got us success in previous seasons. And I think that’s what is getting this club success.

“Everyone is in it together and willing to fight for each other and hopefully that’s something I can fit straight into. I am used to that.

“All the lads have been welcoming, especially the lads in the house I share.”

Schofield was brought in to compete with Ross Stewart after Matija Sarkic was recalled by Aston Villa.

The keeper played 17 times on loan at Notts County in the second half of last season and made his first two Huddersfield appearances this season.

But he jumped at the chance to move to Livi and is in the squad for Saturday’s William Hill Scottish Cup clash with Raith Rovers.

“I was born and bred in Huddersfield so it was nice to get a few appearances for them this season,” he said.

“After playing in the Championship, I knew I wanted to play football. It was all well and good being on the bench for the first half of the season but I wanted to get out and play.”