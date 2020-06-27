Preston vs Cardiff live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Preston vs Cardiff live stream, Sky Sports, 12.30pm BST

Lockdown came at just the right time for Alex Neil’s boys in many ways. After losing three of the last five games before the break - granted, two were against West Brom and Fulham - Preston North End are hanging onto sixth place by a point.

The Lilywhites will be hoping to go on another run of form like the one between August and November, which saw them lose just once in 15 matches. Tom Barkhuizen and Daniel Johnson have been integral at the sharp end of the pitch for Preston this season and fans will be hoping the pair link up with the same ferocity that they’ve shown in patches this season.

The playoffs are still in sight for Preston, but they’ve got tough competition to get there: starting with this weekend, where the Bluebirds are looking to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking under new manager Neil Harris.

While Cardiff City are resuming the season just outside the play-off spots, they could be masters of their own fate: they still have play-off rivals Bristol City and Blackburn to play, as well as high-flyers Leeds and Fulham.

Goals could be what prevents them pushing on, however – only three Championship sides have scored fewer so far this season, with top scorers Calum Patterson and Lee Tomlin contributing just seven each.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Use a VPN to watch Preston vs Cardiff live stream from outside your country (or cheaper for UK residents)

iFollow has every single EFL game for the rest of the season.

Preston fans can watch here.

Cardiff fans can watch here.

It costs a tenner to see your team, but it only costs £6 if you are watching from overseas.

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

How to watch a Championship live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but iFollow is your best bet if these two aren't showing them.

If you don't want to commit to a monthly contract, then NOW TV are currently offering up their Sky Sports Monthly Pass for just £9.99 (usual price £16.99) – it'll get you access to all of their Premier League and Football League offerings, including this game.

Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide

