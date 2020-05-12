Wondering how to watch the return of the Bundesliga? Well we've got you covered.

Action is more or less guaranteed in Germany's top division, famous for its raucous atmospheres, cheap beer and glorious sausages. There's even some football too – and this year, as ever, it's on the rest of the Bundesliga to topple Bayern Munich. Borussia Dortmund gave it a good go in 2018/19 but ultimately fell two points short, having led for much of the campaign.

Things couldn't be tighter at the summit this time around, with Dortmund, Borussia Monchengladbach and RB Leipzig all chasing Bayern for their crown. The Bundesliga is Europe's most entertaining top flight; the only one of this continent's Big Five leagues to average more than three (3.18) goals per game last season. We're certainly glad it's back.

This weekend's fixtures

Saturday, May 16, 2.30pm

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 – BT Sport 1

Augburg vs Wolfsburg – BT Sport Extra

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Paderborn – BT Sport Extra

RB Leipzig vs Freiburg – BT Sport 2

Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin – BT Sport 3

Saturday, May 16, 5.30pm

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach – BT Sport 1 (5.15pm on BT Sport Ultimate)

Sunday, May 17, 2.30pm

Koln vs Mainz – BT Sport 1

Sunday, May 17, 5pm

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich – BT Sport 1

Monday, May 18, 7:30pm

Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen – BT Sport 1

If you're out of the country and need a VPN to get you sorted, here's our handy expert guide...

Which Bundesliga club should you support?

With the Bundesliga being the only major league to announce its return, the German league could see a lot more attention that it did before the break.

Considering the league is known for its fanatical support and huge crowds, there will be a lot of foreign fans looking to find a team to follow. If you'd like to find a Bundesliga side based off the Premier League club that you support, you can check out this guide to the appropriate team for you to get behind.

Alternately, we've produced a flowchart below for you to find your perfect team based on your personality. Get in touch with us @FourFourTwo - we'd love to know which side you've chosen to follow.

Wondering who to follow when the Bundesliga comes back? 🇩🇪Wonder no longer - quote or reply with which team you got from our flowchart 👇 pic.twitter.com/mYWAj2DqXZMay 11, 2020

Use a VPN to watch a Bundesliga live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jadon Sancho nutmeg. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

1. ExpressVPN (inc. 30-day, money-back guarantee)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

2. Nord VPN (inc. 30-day, money-back guarantee): a cheaper option; its cheapest package current averages at a wallet-friendly £2.29 per month.

3. IPVanish (inc. seven-day money-back guarantee): slightly more expensive but supports up to 10 devices, and you can pay for it every three months if you need to.

BT Sport is the only place you'll be able to watch the Bundesliga in Britain this season.