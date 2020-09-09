Macclesfield bosses given a week to show how £189,000 debt can be cleared

Macclesfield bosses have been given a week to show that a debt of nearly £189,000 can be cleared following a winding up bid by tax officials.

A judge considered a winding-up application by HM Revenue and Customs at a virtual hearing in the specialist Insolvency and Companies Court on Wednesday.

Judge Sally Barber was told the football club had a tax debt totalling nearly £189,000, and owed more than £700,000 in total.

She said she wanted evidence of Macclesfield’s ability to pay the tax debt and said the case would be reconsidered on September 16.

Barrister Raj Arumugam, who represented HMRC, said eight other creditors, including former manager Sol Campbell, were owed, in total, more than £500,000.

The Silkmen were relegated from Sky Bet League Two in August following a points deduction for breaches relating to non-payment of wages.

A barrister representing Macclesfield said negotiations for a sale of the club were at an advanced stage.

Niall McCulloch said bosses expected to complete a sale by the end of September and that the tax debt would be paid.

He added that Macclesfield bosses dispute the amount Campbell said he was owed and that the issue was the subject of ongoing arbitration.

McCulloch also commented that the club was appealing against the relegation decision.