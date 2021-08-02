Malky Mackay believes Harry Clarke is the ‘perfect fit’ for Ross County

Ross County boss Malky Mackay has described Harry Clarke as the “perfect fit” for his club after signing the Arsenal defender on loan.

The versatile 20-year-old England youth international made 35 appearances for Sky Bet League Two side Oldham on loan last season.

Mackay told County’s website: “Harry is a player that I have tracked and watched for some time having seen a lot of youth football during my time with the Scottish FA.

“He is a player with talent and ability but more so he has a tremendous attitude and one that I think is a perfect fit for our club.

“I would also like to thank Arsenal FC for giving us this opportunity to further develop Harry, and the way in which the loan deal was conducted over the last few weeks.”