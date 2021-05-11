Man, 24, arrested after video purporting to show Oli McBurnie confrontation

A 24-year-old man has been arrested following the circulation of a video on social media purporting to show footballer Oli McBurnie in an altercation with a man in the street.

North Yorkshire Police said the man was being questioned in connection with an assault in Knaresborough on Saturday which left a 21-year-old man with facial injuries.

Footage of the incident, which has been viewed more than a million times, shows a short confrontation and shouting, during which a mobile phone appears to be knocked out of someone’s hand before it is stamped on.

McBurnie and Sheffield United have been relegated (Lindsey Parnaby/PA)

A police spokeswoman said: “A 24-year-old man from Knaresborough has been arrested in connection with an incident, which involved another man being assaulted.

“The 21-year-old victim sustained facial injuries during the incident, which happened shortly before 8.30pm on Saturday May 8 on High Street in Knaresborough.

“The 24-year-old arrested man remains in custody at this time.”

Sheffield United – who signed 24-year-old Scotland striker McBurnie for £17.5 million in 2019 – said it was investigating the incident on Monday.

The relegated Premier League club said in a statement: “Officials at Sheffield United are aware of the video circulating on social media and are currently investigating.”

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 12210115038.