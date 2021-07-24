Man City name Brian Barry-Murphy as new development squad manager
By PA Staff
Manchester City have announced the appointment of former Rochdale boss Brian Barry-Murphy as the new manager of their Elite Development Squad.
The 42-year-old Irishman stepped down at League Two Dale after two years in charge last month.
Barry-Murphy will succeed Enzo Maresca, who recently left City to take over at Italian side Parma.
