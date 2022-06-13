Manchester City announce Erling Haaland in style with incredible throwback video
By Mark White published
Manchester City have signed Norway striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund – and made the announcement in spectacular style on Monday morning
Manchester City have officially wrapped-up the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, with the Norway International putting pen to paper in the official announcement on Monday morning.
And if Man City fans weren't excited enough about the move to bring one of the world's most exciting talents to the Etihad, the video announcement that accompanied the news will have sent them into overdrive.
HE'S HERE! 💙 pic.twitter.com/JuZEtzTWbvJune 13, 2022
Haaland made no secret of his desire to join City, the club his father represented between 2000 and 2003, and is known to have grown up a fan of the reigning champions. City decided to make the most of that fact in the announcement video, with Haaland re-enacting a pose from a photograph of him as a child.
In the picture, a baby-faced Haaland, sporting a 2008/09 Manchester City home shirt (sponsored by Thomas Cook), is sitting with his legs apart on a white sofa. The video makes use of the image, as an unseen camera man pulls the picture down and away from the lens, revealing Haaland today, doing the same pose in next season's home shirt.
Haaland spoke of his passion for Manchester City as a child, and also claims to have picked the club as he believes it is where he will take his game to the next level. Many believe City will be the team to beat again next season, with Haaland filling the gap left by Sergio Aguero, who departed as City's record-scorer at the end of the 2020/21 season.
Haaland is tipped as a potential Ballon d'Or winner, after scoring 86 goals in 89 games for Borussia Dortmund. He was linked with the world's biggest and most powerful clubs throughout his time in Germany, eventually option to join City in a deal reportedly worth €65m to Dortmund.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. Over his time on the brand, he has interviewed the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Jack Wilshere, written pieces ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career, and has been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals, working for FFT.
