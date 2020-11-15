Manchester City transfer news: City to tempt Lionel Messi from Barcelona with New York idea

Manchester City will reportedly tempt Barcelona star Lionel Messi to join them at the end of the season by offering the forward the chance to end his career in New York.

According to a report in Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Premier League side remain keen on signing the forward when his deal in Spain runs out next summer.

City were one of the clubs to show interest in the Argentina international when he submitted a transfer request in August.

Messi's future remains unclear, and the report states that he is waiting to find out the result of Barcelona’s presidential elections and the plans for the club going forward before he makes a decision.

A strategy that the Citizens could use to tempt the 33-year-old away is to offer him the chance to star in the Premier League before ending his career at the City Group-owned MLS side New York City FC.

Messi is understood to be attracted to the idea of spending some time living in the American city before hanging up his boots.

According to the Daily Star, City are also looking at launching a bid for Aston Villa pair Jack Grealish and Douglas Luiz.

The England international is said to be their main target after an impressive start to the season at Villa Park, but he is rated at £70m and recently penned a five-year contract at his boyhood club.

Luiz left City for Villa in a £15m move last year, but the report says that the Etihad club are considering activating the £25m buy-back clause they inserted into that deal.

