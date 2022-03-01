Manchester United: Graham Potter "cannot turn down" the Red Devils job

Manchester United are not a club that many turn down – and Graham Potter won't be able to, either.

That's the view of former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Gus Poyet, who says that his successor and current Seagulls incumbent Potter would struggle to rebuff the lure of the Old Trafford hot seat, were he to be offered the gig.

United currently have gegenpressing pioneer Ralf Rangnick at the reins on an interim basis, as they assess the best candidate for the position long-term. Erik Ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino currently lead the bookies' favourites – though Potter is well-fancied by pundits and supporters alike.

Poyet does, however, have doubts that Potter is the man for the job.

"If Graham Potter is offered the Man United job then he must go," Poyet told bettingexpert, "Sorry Brighton, but that’s the situation. Does he have the kind of profile that Man United will be looking for?

"I’m not so sure. I’m not talking about the football he plays or his personality as Man United normally look for coaches with a bigger experience in big teams, especially winning titles. I suppose coaches need to go somewhere to win titles, if you’re not coaching a top team you’re not going to win.

"There are plenty of rumours about the style and personality of the way they’re playing, like the style Brendan Rodgers plays. One year ago, two weeks ago, I would’ve said it would be Mauricio Pochettino, 100 per cent.

"Now, what’s going to happen? The current manager was coming for six months, and then after a month there were rumours he’d be staying longer.

"There are too many stories coming out of Man United, they need to go back to basics, it’s a mess at the moment. One week they are ready to go and win trophies and the next week they are the worst team in Man United history. It’s impossible."

Potter was linked with both the Tottenham and Everton jobs in the last year but has remained at the Amex to guide the Brighton ship.

