Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says "I will take responsibility", as Manchester United board meet to discuss his future

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken out about the 4-1 loss to Watford which may have cost his job.

The Norwegian was under pressure for a good result after some poor performances - and now, the United hierarchy are meeting to discuss the future of the ex-United striker, who only signed a new deal in the summer.

Speaking to the BBC post-match, however, Solskjaer was keen to take all responsibility away from his players.

"The first half is the worst we've played and it's hard for me to explain why we played the way we did and allowed them to get in our box from nothing," said Solskjaer. "We were outfought.

"I am very hurt - when you play in the Premier League you have got to turn up against good players and good opposition like this.

"The boys are in a terrible place in their heads now - we have let ourselves down and the fans down. It's hard to stand here and explain that but that's football and we have to take the flack for it.

"I've never said I feel safe - I will never say that I feel safe," added Solskjaer.

"I'm the manager and I will take the flack and take the responsibility - the players are working as hard as they can.

"The fans are really disappointed - I understand, we all understand. They've supported us through thick and thin, they've been with us through this rebuild."