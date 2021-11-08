Manchester United news: Club weighing up managerial options as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer returns home to Norway

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has returned back to his native Norway for a few days, as Manchester United officials assess the situation at the club.

United fell to a dreary 2-0 defeat at home to rivals Manchester City on Saturday lunchtime, as boos rang out at half-time and full-time in response to the team's showing. Solskjaer has now won just one of his last six matches in the Premier League.

While United have not acted immediately to sack the Norwegian from his position, reports indicate that directors are looking at options of who the next manager could be, should the poor form continue.

Solskjaer was rewarded with a new contract in the summer, having guided United to second in the league last term and a Europa League final. United enjoyed an active transfer window too, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane all signing in high-profile moves to Old Trafford.

Now, the pressure is mounting around the Red Devils boss, who has divided opinion during his time in the hot seat. The international break is at least providing some respite for him.

Rumours are linking Brendan Rodgers of Leicester City with the role, with United chiefs keen on the Northern Irishman's record of playing strong possession football and building a club from the foundations. Rodgers would reportedly rather wait until the end of the season and would be expensive to buy out of his contract at the King Power Stadium - though some claim he has "verbally agreed" to move already. There would also be reservations about a former Liverpool manager taking the reins at the Theatre of Dreams.

Ajax's Erik ten Hag is another name mentioned. A former coach at Bayern Munich during Pep Guardiola's time in Bavaria, ten Hag has been linked with vacant roles at Arsenal, Barcelona and Tottenham in the past - though his lack of a track record outside the Netherlands is a potential sticking point.

Zinedine Zidane has also been touted for the role, having convinced as a top coach while Real Madrid manager during two spells, while long-term target at United Mauricio Pochettino is also being watched.