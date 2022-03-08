Manchester United report: Star defender shocked at Ralf Rangnick u-turn

Manchester United have hit a nadir, with the mood around Carrington said to be critically low for a number of players.

Marcus Rashford is said to be interested in leaving the club, while Cristiano Ronaldo's absence against Manchester City in the derby didn't deflect from any of the unwanted attention following a 4-1 defeat.

Now, according to reports from the Manchester Evening News, one defender is confused as to his own role within the team.

Diogo Dalot has been resurgent since Ole Gunnar Solksjaer left the club, winning the starting right-back spot from Aaron Wan-Bissaka and becoming a trusted figure under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

But with the 63-year-old having dropped the Portuguese with little to no explanation as to why, Dalot is yet another questioning his place at Old Trafford, both in the short and long term.

Dalot's situation seems to be typical of a number of players at the club. Rangnick has chopped and changed in a number of positions, choosing to drop and reinstate stars at the drop of a hat, leaving fans confused as to who has a future in the side.

While the 22-year-old is neither the most integral member of the side, nor one who's expected to start every game, his own confusion is perhaps something that too many Red Devils stars have suffered this season.

United face Tottenham this weekend in a six-pointer for the top four.

