Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils want to pair Cristiano Ronaldo with Erling Haaland

Manchester United are still planning to make move for Erling Haaland despite the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports.

The Portugal international re-joined United from Juventus on transfer deadline day last month.

Ronaldo signed a two-year deal at Old Trafford with the option of an additional 12 months, potentially keeping him at the club until 2024.

The five-time Ballon d'Or has immediately become United's talisman and is expected to start every big game for which he is fit and available.

Yet according to the Daily Express, Ronaldo's return to Manchester has not affected United's interest in Haaland.

The Norway international is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer, when a release clause in his contract will make him available for around £68m.

United are one of several major clubs around Europe interested in the striker, who has scored 66 goals in 66 games for BVB.

The club hopes that Haaland's pre-existing relationship with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could lead him to Old Trafford.

Solskjaer managed his compatriot at Molde and the pair have remained in touch ever since.

United were linked with a move for Haaland in December 2019, but the centre-forward ultimately joined Dortmund the following month.

Yet while figures at United would no doubt insist Haaland and Ronaldo could play together, it is difficult to envision how that would work out on paper.

Ronaldo spent much of his career playing as a left-sided forward, but he tends to play centrally these days.

Haaland is also a centre-forward by trade, and one who has predominantly led the line alone at Dortmund.

The Norwegian has played as part of a front two on occasion, but his strike partner is usually tasked with serving Haaland.

Ronaldo's status and personality means he would not be willing to take on a junior role.

If Haaland does end up at United, he will have to be prepared to spend at least a season playing second fiddle to Ronaldo.

