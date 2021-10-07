Marcus Rashford says collecting honorary degree ‘bittersweet’ after benefits cut

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said it felt “bittersweet” collecting his honorary degree for tackling child poverty the day after the Universal Credit uplift was retracted.

The England international used his speech at the University of Manchester ceremony at Old Trafford to highlight how the Government’s cut meant “millions of families across the UK lost a lifeline”.

At 23 years old, Rashford became the youngest recipient of an honorary doctorate from the university, rewarding his campaign against child poverty.

Former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who also has an honorary degree from the university, joined Rashford’s friends and family to see him receive the award from vice-chancellor Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell.

Speaking at the ceremony donned in a red, maroon and gold graduation gown with a doctorate cap, Rashford also urged politicians to get “out into communities” like his home town of Wythenshawe in south Manchester.

He said: “To be here in the presence of a great such as Sir Alex and those who have played a huge role in my journey to be where I am today is special.

“I’m here to receive my honorary doctorate for my work around child poverty.

“Yesterday, millions of families across the UK lost a lifeline and a means of staying afloat – a move that could see child poverty rise to one in three children. For that reason, today is bittersweet.

“It’s time that representatives got out into communities like mine.

Marcus Rashford was praised for his work on child poverty (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It’s time they saw first-hand the true measure of struggle. Covid-19 can no longer be used as an excuse.”

The University of Manchester announced Rashford would receive the accolade in July last year but postponed the in-person ceremony because of the pandemic.

On presenting Rashford with his degree, Dame Nancy said: “Marcus is an exceptional young man who continues to demonstrate a sense of community and generosity that goes well beyond his years.

“Our university also has social responsibility at its core, and we are extremely proud to share these values with Marcus.

“It really is an honour to finally present him with this well-deserved award on behalf of our institution.

“His ongoing charity work and high-profile campaigns not only help millions of people across the country but inspire many more to try and make a difference themselves. Long may it continue.”

Rashford waged a high-profile campaign last year to persuade the Government to provide free meals to vulnerable youngsters in England throughout the school holidays during the coronavirus pandemic, forcing Prime Minister Boris Johnson into a U-turn.

He has backed several child food poverty initiatives and became the youngest person to top the Sunday Times Giving List by raising £20million in donations from supermarkets for groups tackling the issue.

In a speech at the ceremony, Collette Roche, Manchester United’s chief operating officer, said the footballer “embodies everything which this club stands for”.

She said: “Marcus is an exceptional footballer and an exceptional person.

A mural of Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford by Street artist Akse on the wall of the Coffee House Cafe on Copson Street, Withington (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“He is a young man who embodies everything which this club stands for – he is humble, he is passionate and he is driven to succeed in everything he does.

“Those qualities have shone through in his work to champion the needs of young people, to tackle food poverty and to deliver real change, which has helped thousands of families across the country when they needed it most.

“We are all so proud of you Marcus and it is wonderful for us all to be with you and your family this evening to see your efforts recognised.”

The £20-a-week increase to Universal Credit introduced to support people on low incomes during the pandemic is being withdrawn.

From Wednesday, benefits assessments no longer include the uplift, meaning that from October 13 – a week later – no monthly payments will be received which include the extra money.

The cut will be staggered as families receive payments on different dates.