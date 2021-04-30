Michael Keane returns from injury as Everton prepare to take on Aston Villa

Everton have Michael Keane back available for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa at Goodison Park.

The defender sat out the 1-0 win at Arsenal last Friday due to a minor leg injury.

Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot) and Jean-Philippe Gbamin (knee) are the only players in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad that he cannot call upon.

Aston Villa’s Trezeguet will miss the start of next season, boss Dean Smith has confirmed for the first time.

The winger damaged his ACL against Liverpool earlier this month while Jack Grealish will sit out an 11th game with a shin problem.

Morgan Sanson remains out with a knee injury but Wesley (knee) is available again having been out since January 2020 and Matt Cash is back after a ban.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Olsen, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Mina, Nkounkou, Godfrey, Coleman, Allan, Delph, Sigurdsson, Gomes, Davies, Broadhead, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, King, Iwobi, Rodriguez, Bernard.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Heaton, Mings, Engles, Elmohamady, Cash, Targett, Taylor, Konsa, Hause, Philogene-Bidace, McGinn, Luiz, Barkley, El Ghazi, Ramsey, Nakamba, Davis, Traore, Watkins.