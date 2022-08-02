Michael Owen joins forces with The Pools to celebrate 100th season

The Pools is preparing to celebrate its 100th season billed as, ‘its best season ever,’ in the top flight of football betting by giving away 10,000 free games.

Players can test their knowledge of team form and have the chance to join the elite club of Pools millionaires – for free!

If they use their skill and judgement to correctly predict score draws, they could walk away with one of The Football Pools big cash prizes – including a top weekly jackpot of £3million.

With the 2022/23 season marking the start of a historic century, The Football Pools has made a new signing to help kick off its celebrations.

Former England, Liverpool and Manchester United star Michael Owen will be the face of the new season Classic Pools coupon 10,000 free game giveaway.

The record-breaking striker turned pundit knows all about the power of 10 – he wore the lucky number throughout his career at Anfield, netting 158 goals for the Reds, and when he made a decade of goalscoring appearances for England.

(Image credit: The Pools)

He’s also a keen supporter of The Football Pools, as one of three new members on the Pools Panel.

Michael said he was looking forward to helping fans use their passion for the game to become Pools prize winners.

“The Football Pools is an institution in this country that generations have grown up with,” he said.

(Image credit: The Pools)

“It’s an incredible achievement to be reaching its 100th season and by giving away these 10,000 games, hopefully, it will be an opportunity for lots of people to play for free and make it a really memorable one. We might even get players who win life-changing prizes which would be amazing.”

Derek Lloyd, CEO of The Football Pools (pictured above), said the 10,000 free game giveaway was a way to share the anniversary celebrations with players who’ve been loyal over the years and introduce new ones to a British tradition.

“We know how much people love the Pools, matchdays wouldn’t be the same without it for lots of players and families, so as we go into what is a landmark year for our company, we want them to have this game on us – and we hope to be handing over some of our famous Pools cheques to them soon!”

Play the Pools today for just £10 per month – and your first four games FREE! For more information, its rules and how to play, visit www.footballpools.com/442 (opens in new tab)