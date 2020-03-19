Trending

Michael Owen’s goal record during his career

Michael Owen announced his retirement seven years ago.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at his career statistics.

Liverpool (1996-2004): 297 games, 158 goals

Real Madrid (2004-05): 40 games, 14 goals

Newcastle (2005-09): 79 games, 30 goals

Man Utd (2009-12): 52 games, 17 goals

Stoke (2012-13) 7 games, one goal

England (1998-2008): 89 caps, 40 goals