Millwall promise lifetime ban for any fans found guilty of homophobic abuse

Millwall have promised to issue a lifetime ban to any supporters found guilty of aiming homophobic abuse at Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher during Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie.

The Sky Bet Championship club have opened an investigation after chants at the Chelsea loanee were audible on four separate occasions at the Den.

It led to commentator Clive Tyldesley apologising more than once during coverage of the south London derby on ITV.

Conor Gallagher was the subject of alleged homophobic abuse at Millwall (John Walton/PA)

“Millwall Football Club has a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of discrimination and will investigate any incident of alleged abuse accordingly,” a statement to the PA news agency read.

“As is club policy, any individual found guilty of discriminatory abuse is issued with an immediate lifetime ban.”

Gallagher was on the receiving end of chants referencing male prostitution during both the first and second half of a match where numerous incidents took place off the pitch.

Palace players were booed upon taking the knee before kick-off, but the away fans also let off a smoke bomb in the stand and threw a flare onto the pitch after Jean-Philippe Mateta’s 58th-minute winner.

Mateta and his team-mates unwisely celebrated in front of the home supporters, who responded by throwing a number of objects onto the pitch.

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira said: “We as a football club are against any kind of discrimination and of course this is not something we want to see on the field.

“Taking the knee is something we are really proud to take and it is the same for any football club and player making the decision.

“What is important is to show that as a football club we are against discrimination.”

Millwall manager Gary Rowett added: “I don’t think either of the clubs want to see any of those moments off the pitch but I am sure both will deal with those situations effectively.”