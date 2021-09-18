Millwall were fortunate to get a draw – Gary Rowett

Millwall boss Gary Rowett admitted his side were lucky to come away with a point following their entertaining 1-1 draw against Coventry at The Den.

Viktor Gyokeres’ ninth-minute finish saw Coventry take an early lead before George Saville’s deflected strike after 21 minutes handed Rowett’s side an equaliser.

Both sides had chances to take the lead, with Gyokeres and Matt Godden missing clear-cut chances for the visitors, while Millwall striker Tom Bradshaw saw his fine header chalked off for a controversial offside minutes before the break.

And following Millwall’s third consecutive league draw, Rowett reckoned his side were fortunate to take a point, even with Bradshaw’s disallowed goal.

Rowett said: “I think if I look at the last two games (against Swansea and West Brom), I felt second-half in both games we looked stronger physically than our opponents. I think we probably deserved more than two draws.

“Today, first-half aside, second half I changed formation three times and it didn’t make any difference. We just couldn’t get enough energy into our team to make any sort of difference and I think we were fortunate to get a draw, I’ll be honest.

“Of course, there’s a big moment in the game that the officials – well, they get wrong because I’ve seen it back four or five times…but they are moments that sometimes you have to accept are not all going to be right.

“The first goal I think is a really poor goal to concede…it has been symptomatic of a few goals we’ve conceded, just too easy. It certainly was a soft goal in my opinion.”

The draw at The Den sees Coventry maintain their strong start to the new Championship campaign, with the Sky Blues sitting fourth after eight games.

Millwall, meanwhile, sit 18th on eight points.

And following their 1-0 midweek win over Cardiff, Coventry boss Mark Robins feels the result against Millwall capped off an excellent week for his side.

Robins said: “It rounds off a really good week for us.

“This game could have gone either way. I think you could see by the results up and down the country today how this game is so difficult and how much it takes out of you.

“From our perspective, I think it has been a really good week. We played some good football and took the lead.

“We conceded, from our perspective, a poor goal but we’re playing against a really good side. These are a different proposition from when we played last year.”

The entertaining draw was one that Robins feels was an excellent advert for Championship football, with the Sky Blues manager hailing the test that Millwall posed his high-flying side.

Robins added: “They play in a way that demands things from you and I thought both sets of players performed at a high level.

“I thought it was a really good advert for Championship football, it could have been three each, four each.

“They will feel aggrieved because it (the disallowed goal) looked like, to all intents and purposes, a good goal.

“Relief from our perspective on that score but really, on the balance of play, we’ve got to really be happy with a point.”