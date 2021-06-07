Morecambe appoint Stephen Robinson to replace Derek Adams

Morecambe have appointed Stephen Robinson as manager on a three-year deal.

The 46-year-old, who has been out of work since resigning as manager of Scottish Premiership side Motherwell in December 2020, replaces Derek Adams, who left the club last week to take charge at Bradford.

The former Northern Ireland international spent three and a half years with the Steelmen and is now relishing a new challenge.

“I have been very impressed with the club and everyone involved in the process,” Robinson told the Shrimps’ official website. “We are looking to build on last season’s successful promotion campaign and look to firmly establish the club in League One.

“There is a lot of work in terms of recruitment in the coming weeks and getting us prepared for the club’s first season in League One.”

John McMahon will stay on as Robinson’s assistant, with former Morecambe striker Diarmuid O’Carroll coming in as first-team coach.