Morton cruise to 4-0 win at Queen of the South

Morton boosted their play-off hopes with a Nicky Cadden-inspired 4-0 win at Queen of the South.

Reghan Tumilty gave Ton a 25th-minute lead after keeper Ross Stewart failed to deal with Cadden’s cross.

Queens lost Scott Mercer to injury before half-time, replaced by Deimantas Petravicius, before another Cadden delivery allowed Aidan Nesbitt to double the lead in the 44th minute.

The hosts began the second half on the front foot, Petravicius missing a glorious chance before Danny Rogers brilliantly saved another close-range effort from Stephen Dobbie.

But the impressive Cadden twice went close before finally getting his goal and Craig McGuffie then rounded off a comfortable win.