Mulumbu says he is not to blame for Kilmarnock’s woes after walking out on club

Youssouf Mulumbu claimed he was not responsible for Kilmarnock’s predicament as he tried to defend his “professionalism” after walking out on the club before their relegation play-off.

Manager Tommy Wright revealed the club discovered Mulumbu had returned to France by text message, after the midfielder cleared his kit out of Rugby Park days before the first-leg defeat by Dundee. Mulumbu was called into a meeting but did not turn up.

Wright admitted he had not been surprised by Mulumbu’s actions, which came to light after the 2-1 defeat at Dens Park.

Now, hours before the second leg, Mulumbu claimed he was not the reason Killie were battling relegation, although he gave few details about his actions in a series of tweets.

Mulumbu wrote: “Having heard Tommy Wright comments, I reserve my rights to answer because Killie fans need to know why this situation.

“My personal case is not important, the Club @KilmarnockFC, the squad and the fans are. If I left, it was neither against the club, even less against the fans.

“The club having also been warned and that my commitments for others will always come before my own interests.

“Not to mention that in the last few games, even without playing, I was there.

“There are reasons why the club is in this sporting position, and I’m obviously not the reason.

“In football, the pitch always speaks for itself. I will not go into details.

“During my career, my professionalism and my work ethic have never been questioned.

“Most of ALL I wish to the club, the squad and to the fans all the best for this last game!”

The 34-year-old has made 21 appearances this season, in his third spell at Rugby Park.

Mulumbu played in Wright’s first three matches in charge, starting two of them, but was then used sparingly with his only other two starts coming in the Scottish Cup.

His final game was as a substitute in a 2-0 win at Hamilton in the final weekend of the Scottish Premiership season, just before taking his kit away.