Nathan Tella ruled out of Southampton’s game with Everton
By PA Staff published
Nathan Tella will miss Southampton’s Premier League clash with Everton on Saturday.
The midfielder has suffered a minor setback in his recovery from a groin injury, and will need another week to find full fitness.
Winger Nathan Redmond is back in training and could come into contention, while goalkeeper Alex McCarthy and defender Lyanco are longer-term absentees.
Everton defender Vitalii Mykolenko is back in contention after missing Frank Lampard’s first league win in charge last week against Leeds.
But winger Demarai Gray (hip) and midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure (groin) are not expected to be available until the following week.
Lampard is also still without Yerry Mina (thigh), Ben Godfrey (hamstring) and Fabian Delph as Everton chase their first league win on the road since August.
Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Elyounoussi, Broja, Adams, Caballero, Stephens, Long, Armstrong, Djenepo, Smallbone, Livramento, Diallo, Valery, Redmond.
Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko, Patterson, De Beek, Allan, Townsend, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Begovic, Kenny, Alli, Gomes, Gbamin, Iwobi, El Ghazi, Tosun.
