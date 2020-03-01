Neil Lennon ready for tough Scottish Cup semi final with Aberdeen
Neil Lennon braced himself for a difficult William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final after Celtic were drawn against Aberdeen.
The draw was made at McDiarmid Park after the Hoops responded to their Europa League last-32 exit at the hands of Danish side FC Copenhagen at Parkhead on Thursday night by beating St Johnstone 1-0 thanks to a late Ryan Christie goal.
Hearts will play Edinburgh rivals Hibernian in the other semi-final.
It was Celtic’s 34th successive domestic cup tie win and the Hoops boss said: “Whoever we were going to play whether it be Hearts, Hibs, or Aberdeen, it is going to be tough.
“Hibs are in good form, Hearts had a great win last night (against Rangers) and Aberdeen are Aberdeen, they can beat anybody on their day.
“The good thing is we are in the semi-final and we have that to look forward to.
“We can park that now. We still have a lot to play for this season off the back of the disappointing result on Thursday.”
Aberdeen, who beat St Mirren 2-0 in their quarter-final clash in Paisley on Saturday night, reached the final in 2017 only to lose 2-1 to Celtic.
Hearts lost last season’s final 2-1 to the Parkhead club who consequently clinched the domestic treble treble.
The Gorgie side beat Rangers 1-0 at Tynecastle on Saturday night, while Hibs beat Championship side Inverness on Friday night.
Hibs were the last side to win the Scottish Cup before Celtic, beating Rangers 3-2 in the 2016 final.
The ties will be played on the weekend of April 11 and 12.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.