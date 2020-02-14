No fresh injury concerns for Gerrard ahead of Livingston clash

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has an unchanged squad to choose from ahead of the visit of Livingston on Saturday.

Left-back Borna Barisic (thigh) is set to miss out again after he was absent for the damaging defeat to Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

Jermain Defoe (calf) and Filip Helander (foot) also remain out.

Livingston will hope to have Marvin Bartley available.

The midfielder was taken off halfway through their midweek win over St Mirren with an ankle injury.

Chris Erskine (groin) remains out, while Cece Pepe and Nicky Devlin are still working their way back from injury.

Rangers provisional squad: McGregor, Tavernier, Patterson, Polster, Flanagan, Halliday, Edmundson, Goldson, Katic, Davis, Jack, Kamara, Arfield, Aribo, Hagi, Barker, Jones, Kent, Ojo, Morelos, Stewart, Kamberi, Foderingham.

Livingston provisional squad: McCrorie, McMillan, Lamie, Guthrie, Lithgow, Brown, Taylor-Sinclair, Odoffin, Bartley, Lawless, Crawford, Jacobs, Lawson, Sibbald, Pittman, Robinson, Menga, Dykes, Souda, Schofield.