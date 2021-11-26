No new issues for Arsenal against Newcastle as Granit Xhaka closes in on return

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has no new selection problems ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with struggling Newcastle.

The Spaniard has also been boosted by the news that midfielder Granit Xhaka could return before the end of the year after making good progress in his recovery from a knee ligament injury.

However, Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Sead Kolasinac is still missing with an ankle problem picked up on international duty earlier this month.

Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle is a doubt for the trip to the Emirates Stadium with a hamstring injury.

Gayle will be assessed after resuming light training on Thursday, but could join defender Paul Dummett (calf) on the sidelines.

Head coach Eddie Howe will be in the dugout after returning a negative Covid-19 test, and he faces a decision over whether to restore keeper Martin Dubravka to the starting line-up following his return from a foot problem in place of Karl Darlow, who endured a difficult afternoon in last Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Brentford.

Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Saka, Lokonga, Maitland-Niles, Smith Rowe, Lacazette, Odegaard, Leno, Tierney, Aubameyang, Holding, Soares, Pepe, Elneny, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Dubravka, Manquillo, Murphy, Ritchie, Lewis, Krafth, Fernandez, Clark, Lascelles, Schar, Hayden, Shelvey, S Longstaff, Willock, Hendrick, Fraser, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Joelinton, Gayle.