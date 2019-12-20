No new worries as Dyer takes charge of Kilmarnock

Caretaker boss Alex Dyer has a strong squad at his disposal as Kilmarnock face Motherwell in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

There has been no fresh injury news for Dyer to contend with as he steps in for the sacked Angelo Alessio.

Defender Stuart Findlay (hamstring) and striker Innes Cameron (knee) are long-term absentees.

Motherwell have a doubt over striker Christopher Long, but he returned to training on Friday after two days off.

Another forward, Christy Manzinga, will miss the rest of December with a hamstring problem.

Christian Ilic is battling to return from a hamstring injury while long-term absentees Charles Dunne (groin) and David Turnbull (knee) remain out.

Kilmarnock provisional squad: Branescu, O’Donnell, Hamalainen, Johnson, Bruce, Del Fabro, Power, McKenzie, Dicker, Wilson, El Makrini, Brophy, Millar, Thomas, Sow, Burke, St Clair, Jackson, Hendrie, Koprivec.

Motherwell provisional squad: Gillespie, Tait, Carroll, Grimshaw, Mugabi, Hartley, Gallagher, Donnelly, O’Hara, Maguire, Polworth, Campbell, Seedorf, Hylton, Long, Cole, Scott, Carson, Ilic.