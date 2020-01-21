‘No problem between me and Danny Rose’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho
Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has downplayed talk of a training-ground bust-up with Danny Rose.
The pair were reported to have clashed after Rose was left out of Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Watford.
Asked if he had a problem with his left-back, Mourinho said: “No. Between me and Danny, no. I don’t know what you mean by tension in the air, I don’t have a problem with him.”
TEAM NEWS:@Ben_Davies33 (ankle), @HKane (hamstring) and @MoussaSissoko (knee) are continuing rehabilitation.#THFC ⚪️ #COYSpic.twitter.com/q4g0dywh9B— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 21, 2020
Mourinho revealed he left Rose out of the game at Vicarage Road after being told late on Thursday night that the defender had a back injury.
“Then on the Thursday before Watford late evening I got a call from my medical staff saying that Danny was calling them with a problem in his back and he wouldn’t train the next day,” the Portuguese added.
“Friday it was a bit of a surprise to see him training, but even so I decided to play with (Japhet) Tanganga and have Ryan (Sessegnon) on the bench. That is the situation.”
