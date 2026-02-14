FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 40: Accessories, associations and Asian heroes

The time has come for a new Weekend Crossword from FourFourTwo, your favourite weekly football puzzle.

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) LAST WEEK'S FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 39

Welcome back to FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword, the best way to demonstrate your football puzzle-solving abilities while enjoying a relaxing Sunday brunch.

But there's no Tim Lovejoy or Simon Rimmer here. There's also no time limit but let us know your time.

If you're still hankering for more, we have a vast back catalogue of puzzles and football quizzes for you to enjoy, all powered by Kwizly.

First up, we want to know whether you can name every nation to reach the final of the Africa Cup of Nations and every club to have won a league title, FA Cup or League cup in England.

Get the FourFourTwo Ultimate Quiz Book $17.99 $15.91 Preorder

In particular, we recommend trying FourFourTwo's Dating Game – all you need to do is identify the year of a significant football moment in six guesses or fewer. We also want you to name every MLS team, which is much more difficult than it sounds, and to identify the Manchester United starting XI from the last-ever match played by interim head coach Michael Carrick.

Still want more? Sign up to the newsletter today, and we will send a new quiz straight to your inbox. You can also sign up for free to The Club, our membership portal, where you can climb global leaderboards, earn exclusive badges, and join interactive Q&As with our team.