Norwich player’s positive coronavirus test now showing a negative result

The Norwich player who tested positive for coronavirus in the last round of tests has now returned a negative sample, the club’s sporting director has said.

The Premier League club confirmed the positive test on Saturday, after they had played a friendly against Tottenham the day before.

Stuart Webber told the Beautiful Game podcast that the player in question had now tested negative, and would undergo further tests.

EXCLUSIVE: Norwich City Sporting Director Stuart Webber tells @Podcast_TBG that #NCFC player that tested positive for #COVID19 has now tested negative in a club test— The Beautiful Game Podcast (@Podcast_TBG) June 16, 2020

“Luckily the player in question is completely fine, 100 per cent, there’s nothing wrong with him,” he said.

“He’s actually done an independent test with our doctor which has come back negative, which is confusing, so now he’s got to have a third test to see if that comes back negative and to check if he’s got antibodies which could prove that he has had it in the past but doesn’t have it now.

“The main thing is that he’s healthy and the rest of the group are healthy, but it’s a good wake-up call. We’ve done all of these measures and one of us could still get it, that’s quite scary really.”

Spurs said none of their players would need to isolate because they were not ‘close contacts’ of the affected player.

The Government defines a close contact as someone who has been within two metres of an individual who has tested positive for more than 15 minutes.

The Premier League is set to restart on Wednesday evening, with Norwich returning to action against Southampton on Friday.

English professional football was suspended on March 13 due to the pandemic.

Bristol City have revealed they have had one member of their group test positive last Thursday.

The individual, who has not been named, is in the middle of a seven-day self-isolation.

The Championship club confirmed they received no positive tests in the next round of testing earlier this week.

After last Thursday’s league-wide testing for COVID-19, we can confirm that one member of the #BristolCity testing group tested positive for coronavirus.— Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) June 16, 2020

A statement read: “After last Thursday’s league-wide testing for COVID-19 completed by Bristol City players and staff at the club’s training facility, we can confirm that one member of the testing group tested positive for coronavirus.

“The individual, who we are not naming due to medical confidentiality, is asymptomatic and is now self-isolating in line with league and government guidance.

“There has been a subsequent scheduled round of testing for the rest of the group with all results negative.

“The club will be making no further comment at this time.”