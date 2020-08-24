Norwich sign striker Jordan Hugill from West Ham

Norwich have signed West Ham striker Jordan Hugill for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old, who spent last season on loan at QPR last season, has signed a three-year deal at Carrow Road.

He leaves the Hammers after just three substitute appearances following a £10million move from Preston in 2018.

Hugill told the club’s official website: “As soon as I knew they were interested in taking me, it was a decision that I wanted to move quickly. To come here is brilliant for me and my family to get settled again and hit the ground running.

“For me, the aim is to get this club back to where they want to be and for me to prove a point.

“I’m a big, physical presence who will batter a defender around, so quite old school, but I’m also a very powerful striker who can get in the box and on the end of things.

“I’m looking forward to meeting and getting to know everyone, but more importantly I’m looking forward to succeeding with everyone.”