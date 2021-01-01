Nuno Espirito Santo expecting to bring players in during transfer window

Nuno Espirito Santo insists Wolves are ready to make their mark in the transfer window.

The Portuguese has admitted for the first time the club will move for reinforcements this month.

Nuno wants a new striker with no comeback date for Raul Jimenez after the striker fractured his skull in November.

Wolves have been linked with Diego Costa after he was released by Atletico Madrid this week and boss Nuno believes it is the right time to strengthen.

“We have to sit down, plan and it’s a good chance to rebalance our squad. We are ready to make decisions on it,” he said.

Wolves are 12th ahead of their trip to Brighton on Saturday but have struggled to find the form which helped them to two successive seventh-place finishes since returning to the Premier League in 2018.

But Nuno has so far refused to judge their start amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “I usually don’t make assessments on these kind of situations. It’s a new season for everyone, new challenges and we are reacting as things go by. It’s a new cycle and we are trying to find solutions.

“It’s a day-by-day process. When you assess something so unpredictable and it can change week after week the perception is totally different.

“We will try to improve the players but football is made of good moments and bad moments, it’s how we react to it.

“You trust them (the players) because they work hard and we know they are young, there will be mistakes and it’s up to us to correct those mistakes.”

Nuno is likely to be without Willy Boly and Leander Dendoncker, who have been out injured for two weeks, but he has been happy with his squad’s fitness levels.

“In terms of fitness it was very good. We had 48 hours between the two games and the effort of the boys was very good,” he added.