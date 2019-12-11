Oldham’s winding-up hearing dismissed in court

A judge has dismissed a bid to wind up Oldham.

Judge Sebastian Prentis analysed the Sky Bet League Two club’s case at an Insolvency and Companies Court hearing in London on Wednesday after being told that they had a tax debt.

Lawyers representing HM Revenue and Customs had made an application to wind up.

But barrister Giselle McGowan, who represented HMRC at the hearing, told the judge on Wednesday that some of the debt had been paid. She said Oldham bosses disputed the remaining amount.

No detail of the amount Oldham – who are near the foot of the League Two table – had owed emerged at the hearing.