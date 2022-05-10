On this day in 2015: QPR relegated after Sergio Aguero-inspired Man City mauling

Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick as QPR slumped to relegation without a whimper in an embarrassing 6-0 defeat at Manchester City on this day in 2015.

The Premier League’s bottom side failed to rouse themselves for a must-win game at the Etihad Stadium and seemed condemned after conceding Aguero’s first after just four minutes.

Aleksandar Kolarov, James Milner and David Silva also got on the scoresheet as rampant City, who hit the woodwork as well through Wilfried Bony, claimed a fourth successive win.

QPR’s relegation to the Championship was confirmed after a demoralising 6-0 defeat at Manchester City (Lynne Cameron/PA)

But the story of the afternoon was about QPR’s sorry demise after just one season back in the top flight, and boss Chris Ramsey was at a loss to explain what had happened.

Ramsey, who days later signed a three-year contract to become permanent Rangers head coach, said: “I thought the performance was probably our worst one for a long time.

“The players are in a very solemn mood and they know they haven’t done themselves justice. I don’t think they gave up but we talked about doing certain things before the game and one or two switched off and didn’t do it. I thought we shot ourselves in the foot.

“On the day the quality was nowhere near what it should be for a Premier League team.”

Ramsey was sacked as QPR head coach on November 4, 2015 with his side 13th in the Championship, but a couple of months later he returned to the club as technical director.