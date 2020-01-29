Partnership with charity could speed up supporter takeover of St Mirren

St Mirren could become fan-owned as soon as next year thanks to a partnership between the club’s supporters’ trust and Paisley-based charity Kibble.

The St Mirren Independent Supporters Trust (SMISA) is due to buy out current owner Gordon Scott in 2026, but under new plans outlined on Wednesday, Kibble would buy 27.5 per cent of Scott’s shares now, with SMISA then taking its own stake to 51 per cent before the end of 2021.

Scott would continue as club chairman, with SMISA and Kibble represented on the club board. As majority owners, SMISA would be able to appoint the majority of future board members.

SMISA’s 1,200 members are being asked to vote on whether they accept the new proposals, with a meeting planned for next week.

Scott said: “When I took over as chairman and majority shareholder in 2016 it was with the intention of taking the club forward and working with SMISA to create a sustainable and successful fan ownership model.

“This is the right time, the right corporate partner and the right model. The club is in a very strong place right now – financially, in terms of stadium and academy infrastructure, and the people we have employed at all levels of the football club.”

Kibble chief executive Jim Gillespie said: “We are incredibly excited by this important plan for both organisations, both of which were founded in Paisley in Victorian times and are a part of the town’s history.

“The purpose of our proposal is to step up Kibble’s young workforce development programme and improve the future prospects of our young people, including employability options, skills and qualifications.”