Pascal Gross will not get carried away despite opening day brace at Old Trafford

Pascal Gross may have scored both goals as Brighton opened their Premier League season with victory at Manchester United but the midfielder insists his targets for the campaign remain the same.

The Seagulls left Old Trafford with a 2-1 win to leave more questions over United’s recovery, while also earning plenty of plaudits for their own performance.

But Gross, who also scored in a 4-0 success against the Red Devils towards the end of last season as Brighton finished ninth – their highest-ever position in the top-flight, is not about to get carried away.

“I don’t think that it would be right to look that far ahead and have ambitions to think that you can finish even better than the last year,” he told the club’s official website.

“It was a really good finish for us, ninth place. But our goal is reaching 40 points as quickly as we can – that’s my ambition for the season, that’s how I go for every season. From there, hopefully as early as we can, you can move on and speak about different targets.”

Brighton host Newcastle on Saturday, where a victory would give the home side three consecutive Premier League wins for just a second time.

“I am very excited and can’t wait,” Gross said of Brighton’s first home game of the season.

“It’s always special to play at home in front of our fans. I think that they also can’t wait to come to a Premier League game again after the three points against United and I hope that the support will be big. I am really looking forward to it.

“I think that there’s no doubt that the relationship with the fans and the team is really good. Our support at United was amazing and now we can’t wait for a full Amex this Saturday and hopefully we can celebrate three points.”