Patrick Roberts links up with Middlesbrough after Norwich loan spell ends

Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts has joined Middlesbrough on loan until the end of the season after his spell with Norwich was ended early.

The 22-year-old joined the Canaries from City in August but made just four appearances.

Roberts had a spell at Spanish side Girona last season, having also enjoyed a successful loan stint with Celtic, where he scored 18 goals in 79 appearances.

He started out at AFC Wimbledon before moving to Fulham and then joining Manchester City in summer 2015.

Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate said on the club website: “It’s great Patrick has signed up.

“He is an exciting player, he wants to play games and he has the bit between his teeth.

“He fits the mould of what we are looking at. He is young and hungry and wants to do well.

“I am absolutely delighted to have a player of Patrick’s calibre at this football club.”