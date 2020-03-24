Pepe Reina self-isolating after suffering coronavirus symptoms

Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina believes he has just overcome coronavirus.

The former Spain international is self-isolating after becoming ill last week.

The United Kingdom is on lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus and Reina suspects he had it despite not being tested.

“Last week it was my turn to go through the bug,” he told Spanish radio station Cope. “It has been a different week, of taking precautions not to infect the people who live with me.

“Here tests are not conducted unless you are (in a) very bad (state). Speaking to the doctors, the symptoms I had were of it, without official confirmation of it but everything pointed to it.

“We are very privileged people. We have a big house, with a garden. I think of the people who live in a 70-metres-squared apartment with two children and for me they are people who are showing a lot of strength.”

English football is suspended until at least April 30 due to the outbreak.

Villa are second bottom in the Premier League but Reina, on loan from AC Milan, insisted the game does not matter right now.

“Football takes a back seat. I don’t care much, really. Everyone’s wellbeing goes above anything else,” he said.

“I don’t know if we will play again this season. We have to be careful when talking about dates or deadlines. I understand that there are economic interests and a lot at stake, but as in any other sector.

“There’s no point in playing without fans. People have to enjoy it. We feel more fulfilled with fans. Beyond that, whatever is healthier and safer will be done.”