Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang injury concern for Arsenal ahead of Chelsea clash

Arsenal are sweating on the fitness of captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ahead of their Boxing Day Premier League clash with London rivals Chelsea.

The forward has missed the last two games with a calf injury and boss Mikel Arteta will be keen to have him back as the Gunners look to address their poor run of form.

Thomas Partey (thigh) is expected to miss out again but fellow midfielder Granit Xhaka is available having served a three-match ban and Gabriel Martinelli is likely to be fit after limping off against Manchester City on Tuesday.

Chelsea will hand late fitness tests to full-backs Ben Chilwell and Reece James ahead of the Emirates Stadium encounter.

Chilwell has an ankle issue and James a knee problem, and the England stars could miss both the Arsenal clash and Monday’s Stamford Bridge meeting with Aston Villa.

Hakim Ziyech is also still sidelined with a hamstring injury but is closing in on a return to action.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Runarsson, Bellerin, Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Gabriel, Luiz, Mari, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Tierney, Saka, Ceballos, Partey, Willock, Elneny, Xhaka, Nelson, Smith Rowe, Willian, Pepe, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Martinelli, Nketiah, Balogun.

Provisional squad: Mendy, Caballero, Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Christensen, Tomori, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell, James, Azpilicueta, Emerson, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Gilmour, Mount, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Anjorin, Pulisic, Abraham, Werner, Giroud.