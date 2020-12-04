Poll reveals younger fans are most excited about the prospect of a European Super League

Almost half of younger fans would be happy about the prospect of a European Super League, according to a new poll of football fans.

The BBC Sport poll, carried out by Savanta ComRes, looked at the views of 2,100 football fans on the issue.

Of fans aged over 55, just 10% said they would be happy about the idea, with a whopping 63% unhappy.

Across all ages, 30% of fans were happy about the idea of a European Super League, with 40% unhappy. 35% of fans aged 55 and over said they felt a breakaway league would be "very bad" for football overall - that figure was just 10% for those aged 18-34.

A fifth (20%) of young fans apparently believe the European Super League would be a "very good" idea for football overall. Just 6% of older fans agree.

A European Super League has more support with women than men too - 48% of male fans are unhappy at the prospect of a breakaway tournament, more than double that of female football fans (23%).

The poll also looked at support from fans of specific clubs and at which areas of the United Kingdom have the most support for the idea. 46% of fans from London think a breakaway league would be a good idea for football overall, compared with 36% in the north west and 29% in the north east. The lowest support for a European Super League comes from the east of the UK.

Chelsea (51%) and Arsenal (50%) fans poll highest in support of the Super League compared with 39% of Liverpool fans and 38% of Manchester United fans.

47% said they would be less excited to watch Super League football than they would be for the Premier League football - that figure drops to just 5% for fans aged 55 and over.

Rumours of a breakaway league for Europe's elite have been floated around since 'Project Big Picture' first came into the limelight in the UK. Since then, outgoing Barcelona president, Josep Bartomeu, has revealed that the Catalan club have signed a deal to join a breakaway league in the future.

