Potter focused on improving Brighton players rather than getting distracted

Brighton boss Graham Potter wants to focus on improving the players he already has rather than get distracted by speculation over the club’s January transfer targets.

The Seagulls head to Everton on Saturday seeking a response following the FA Cup third-round home defeat by Sheffield Wednesday.

Brighton are expected to try to strengthen their squad as they battle for Premier League stability.

Tottenham right-back Kyle Walker-Peters is said to be on Potter’s wanted list, along with RB Leipzig’s Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha.

The Seagulls manager, though, does not intend to add any more fuel to the flames.

Instead, Potter will concentrate on getting the best out of the current group as they seek to make it three Premier League games without defeat.

“I’ll get lots of names thrown at me during the window. At this time of the year people get linked everywhere for various reasons,” Potter said.

“It’s not fair on me to comment on any player that isn’t ours.”

The Brighton manager added at a press conference: “Everyone always looks for external solutions, but you can always improve the players you’ve got.

“Of course you always look if you can improve, but there is no point signing someone for the sake of it.

“I have a good group here, and we can still get better.”

There is certainly plenty of room for improvement following the lacklustre FA Cup display.

Potter had made some six changes and the Sky Bet Championship side battled to a 1-0 win at the Amex Stadium.

Striker Glenn Murray is expected to be available having sustained a knock last week, but midfielder Aaron Mooy is a doubt after he missed training for the past few days with a knee issue.

Winger Solly March is in contention after his recovery from groin surgery.

There have been suggestions veteran forward Murray could look to move on during January in search of more regular game time – with Newcastle and Aston Villa reported possible destinations for the 36-year-old.

Potter said: “No one can predict the future, especially in football, but he (Murray) has been with us all season, he is part of our group.

“I understand players, when windows are open, they have a chance to look at their situation and see if there is a possibility to get extra game time.

“At the same time, they have to find the right option, the club has to get the right things moving from their perspective and it is all just the noise of the transfer window.”

Potter is expecting a stern test against Everton, a club looking to build some momentum under new manager Carlo Ancelotti and recover quickly from their own FA Cup defeat by Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

“We will have to play well all over the field,” the Brighton boss said. “They are a strong side with a good coach, so I am expecting a tough game.”