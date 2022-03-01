Premier League ball: Nike drop the third 2021/22 ball
Dropping this Friday, the new Nike Premier League ball has a fresh colourway to finish off the season
There are now three Premier League balls per season – and Nike have just dropped the third one of the 2021/22 campaign.
The customary web of the first two is back – this time in a sky blue colour – with the orange circles making a return to the ball, too. Manchester City will certainly be taking this colour scheme as a good omen, of course, as they look to retain their title.
The first ball of the season came in white, orange and black with the winter ball for the Prem this term going for a comic book effect of yellow, red and blue. There's even an orange one floating about, in case a Premier League match takes place in snowier conditions. They really do think of everything these days.
Nike have often looked to the past for inspiration for their new Premier League balls – the American manufacturer recalled the Aerow days of Total 90 last year – but this one is rooted firmly in the here and now.
There's subtle detailing of crosshairs over the orange circles across this ball, almost for Mohamed Salah to zone in on while he wallops this thing, while the intersections of the pale blue and bright splashes of colour has almost a glass texture overlayed. It looked ultra modern: cold, cool and clinical.
This weekend will see the ball in action for the first time, following the midweek FA Cup action, including in the Manchester Derby this Sunday at the Etihad Stadium.
Buy the Premier League ball from Nike.com from this Friday
